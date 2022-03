A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Huddersfield.

Police say the victim was a male, but have not confirmed his age.

He was on Manchester Road at around 12.40am today, 28 March, when he was hit by a blue Audi Quattro travelling away from Huddersfield.

The incident happened about 600m from the junction with Cowlersley Lane.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call 101.