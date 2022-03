A cyclist who was involved in a crash with a car in West Yorkshire has died as a result of his injuries.

Adrian Daniel, 33, from Meltham, was taken to hospital after the collision with a Mercedes G350 on Huddersfield Road, Netherton, on Thursday, 17 March.

He died in hospital on Sunday, 27 March.

West Yorkshire Police said Mr Daniel's family are being supported by specialist officers.

The force is appealing for witnesses to call 101.