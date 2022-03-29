A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire closed Lincoln County Hospital's accident and emergency department.

The 57-year-old, from Sleaford, is being questioned after a blaze broke out at 3am, leaving part of the hospital "gutted".

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Fire investigators have confirmed that this was a deliberate ignition, and we are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.

"Following a swift response by officers, a 57-year-old Sleaford man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident and we will remain on scene and in the local area over the next few days while we make our enquiries."

A major incident was declared after the incident started in the hospital's interventional radiology department.

No one was injured, but smoke damage also meant the emergency department and urgent treatment centre had to be closed, with patients being transferred to other departments.

A MRI and CT scanner were damaged. It is not yet known what caused the fire.

The A and E and urgent treatment centre are closed to new patients until further notice, with some outpatient appointments cancelled.

Police want to speak to anyone with phone or dashcam footage who was in the area between 2.40am and 3.15am.