A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body is thought to have lay undiscovered at a house in Leeds for several weeks.

Kirstie Ellis, who was 35, was found dead at an address in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley, on Friday, 25 March.

Tony Brooks, aged 35, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

A 35-year-old woman, who was also arrested in relation to the murder, has been released on police bail.

Following her death, the family of Ms Ellis released a statement, saying their lives had been "shattered and turned upside down".

They added: "Kirstie Anne Ellis had a beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun, her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.

"Kirstie had many friends and family who loved her and she will be missed so dearly."