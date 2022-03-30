Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has been forced to miss a day's filming for the first time in 25 years after contracting coronavirus.

The 51-year-old actor, who plays Paddy Kirk, took to social media to let fans of the Yorkshire soap know he had been infected.

He tweeted: "After 25 years [at Emmerdale] without a single day off, I have succumbed to the dreaded ‘rona.

"I have been ridiculously careful but tomorrow will be be the first time in a quarter of a century."

He added: "Fortunate to have good health though and thankful. Love to all."

Brunt's character is currently involved in a storyline involving Marlon Dingle, played by Mark Charnock, with Paddy struggling to come to terms with Marlon's stroke.