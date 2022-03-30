A baby girl killed in a suspected husky dog attack died from head and neck injuries, an inquest has heard.

Paul Cooper, the assistant coroner for Lincolnshire, opened the inquest into the death of three-month-old Kyra Leanne King during a short hearing at the Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln on Wednesday.

Coroner's Officer Jackie Foxlow confirmed East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Ostler's Plantation, a wooded area near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at 11.13pm on 6 March.

A preliminary postmortem examination recorded the provisional cause of death as head and neck injuries.

The inquest opening also heard evidence from temporary Detective Inspector Cally Murray, who is investigating the death for Lincolnshire Police.

The detective told the hearing enquiries were continuing while two people remain under investigation on suspicion of possessing a dog that was dangerously out of control.

The officer said the child died after sustaining injuries from a dog attack but added that investigators were keeping an open mind.

Lincolnshire Police intend to seek a destruction order against the dog, which is being kept in kennels, once the criminal investigation has finished.

Assistant Coroner Cooper adjourned the inquest to a later date, saying enquiries could take several months

The assistant coroner warned against social media speculation about what happened, saying: "This is a sad case. There is a grieving family out there.

"Any social media comments could be hurtful."