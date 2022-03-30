A man who was caught with £200,000 worth of cocaine on him has been jailed for more than seven years.

Issa Muvunyi tried to ram his way past a West Yorkshire Police van in Leeds when he was boxed in during a controlled stop on Stanningley Bypass on November 8 last year.

A search of his car found more than three kilograms of high-quality cocaine.

Muvunyi, who is 27 and from Bradford, was charged with possession with intent to supply and dangerous driving.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and was jailed for six years and five months for possession and seven months for dangerous driving.

He was ordered to serve both sentences concurrently.

Detective Inspector Vicky Vessey said: “Our investigation followed some excellent work by our roads policing colleagues, clearly demonstrating why denying criminals use of the roads is so important to tackling the organised supply of Class A drugs.

“This was a very significant seizure of high-purity cocaine that was stopped before it could reach the streets, where we know the supply of illegal drugs fuels violent crime and impacts negatively on local communities and on the lives of individual users and their families.

“We hope the significant sentence Muvunyi has received will help to reassure our communities and remind others of the serious penalties they will face if they involve themselves in this type of crime.”