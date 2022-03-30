A mother and son inadvertently drove an unexploded Second World War bomb from North Yorkshire to Hull after a Mother's Day fishing trip.

The pair, who did not want to be identified, were in Helmsley on Sunday when the son, who was magnet fishing, recovered what he thought was part of an old camping stove or farm machinery.

But, having taken it home, they called police on Monday as their suspicions grew.

The army's bomb squad was dispatched and identified the item as a British practice mortar shell. They safely disposed of it.

The son's grandmother said: "My daughter contacted me last night to tell me the bomb squad were on their way from Catterick after she contacted the police about something my grandson had found whilst magnet fishing in Helmsley on Mother’s Day.

"This will be one Mother’s Day outing and treat she won’t forget."

A Humberside Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called on Monday evening to north Hull.

She said: "The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended and safely removed the device from the property."