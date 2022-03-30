Seven dogs and a parrot have been seized by police in a joint operation with the RSPCA in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said the animals – including two puppies – were taken from a house in the Darnall area and were now in the care of the RSPCA.

The force has yet to provide details of the alleged offences, but the seizures were part of Operation Duxford – the force's pre-planned operation to tackle criminal behaviour across the city.

Around 400 officers were involved in activity which also saw 15 stop-and-searches, 13 arrests and 79 cannabis plants seized.

400 officers were involved in Operation Duxford. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Sheffield district commander Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley, said: "This operation brings together our neighbourhood policing teams alongside our specialist units including mounted officers, dog handling division and roads policing group, with the collective aim of showing law-abiding citizens that we take their concerns seriously and we are listening to what is happening in their neighbourhood."

Officers were involved in the operation in locations including Sharrow, Broomhall, Page Hall, Gleadless Valley, Upperthorpe, Darnall, Manor and the city centre.

Chief Supt Hemsley, added: "We are steadfast on bringing on those intent on committing crime to justice."