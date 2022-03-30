Tributes have been paid to a "kind and affectionate" teenager who was knocked down and killed in Dewsbury.

Eighteen-year-old Rayhaan Hussain suffered fatal injuries in the collision on Station Road at about 7.30pm on Monday, 21 March.

He died in hospital.

In a statement issued, Rayhaan’s family said: "Rayhaan was a kind and affectionate soul. He was well-loved in the community, having been involved in Army Cadets, at boxing when he was young and being a regular at the local mosque.

"He was a major presence in his town and everyone who knew him always thought fondly of him, calling him a well-mannered man.

"He was popular among friends and was extremely pleasant to be around, being able to make anyone smile and laugh."

West Yorkshire Police say an Audi Q3 and a Nissan Qashqai were recovered from the scene of the crash and enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should call the force via 101.