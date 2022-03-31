Almost ten years on from her triumph at London 2012 Dame Jessica Ennis Hill has said she doesn't know how she's going to celebrate the anniversary.

The former athlete from Sheffield told ITV News Calendar that it doesn't feel that long ago and that the memory of the day stills feels fresh in her mind.

She said: "I think there should be some kind of celebration or party. I can't believe it's ten years ago honestly, it feels so strange to think to that it was that long ago.

"It still feels so fresh in my mind and feels like two or three years ago.

"I'll probably have to mark the occasion with friends and family and raise a glass to celebrate that anniversary."

She made the comments whilst promoting the need for adults in the UK to improve their digital skills.

New figures show that 1 in 5 workers in the UK feel they cannot change their job or career path because they have a lack the digital skills necessary.

Ennis-Hill, who now works as a newfound tech entrepreneur, said that the problem had been highlighted by the pandemic and the shift to home-working.

She told ITV News: "We've all been thrown into this world of technology and this digital space that a lot of us aren't 100% comfortable with and also don't have the skills to know how to navigate through it."

The research has been commissioned by Santander UK who have developed a free online course for adults who want to develop their digital literacy.

Jessica added: "Technology obviously moves forward all the time and is always evolving, but I think that having the pandemic really accelerated that; we all found ourselves isolating at home and our only way to communicate and carry on our careers was through technology.

"We realise how incredible technology can be through that time because otherwise, we wouldn't have been able to do half the things that we did.

"But it has really highlighted that there are a lot of us who don't really feel confident navigating our way through certain types of digital spaces and that we've perhaps not had the support that we need to feel confident there."