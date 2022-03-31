Lincoln City have announced that they will temporarily stop playing air raid sirens and the Dam Busters March at the start of games because of the war in Ukraine.

Liam Scully, the club's chairman, announced that the decision had been made following discussions with the supporters' board.

He said the cub wanted to strike an "appropriate balance" between celebrating the club's heritage and being socially aware.

In a statement, he said: "I’m sure everyone has their own opinions on this matter and I fully accept our position is not flawless.

"While I understand this decision may polarise views, could I expressly comment that it is not our intention to divide."

The club plays the Dam Busters theme to celebrate Lincoln's role in the pivotal Second World War air assault.

Operation Chastise saw Lancaster bombers take off from RAF Scampton to bomb targets in Germany and severely damage the Nazis' war machine.

But Mr Scully said the club needed to be sensitive to international events.

He said: "In the spirit that this decision was made, please could I ask for your support and backing with this conclusion, which was a very challenging matter to navigate.

"Can I be clear that there is a commitment to reviewing this decision in the close season and we will communicate further on this matter following our summer review."