Video showing police seizing the suspected getaway car. Courtesy of Sheffield Online.

Footage has emerged of the moment police seized the suspected getaway car following the fatal shooting of a man at a car wash in Sheffield.

The 21-year-old victim – who has not yet been named – died after he was shot as he sat in a BMW at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road on Tuesday evening.

The victim was in a BMW when he was shot. Credit: Sheffield Online

South Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation but have yet to make an arrest.

On Wednesday the lead investigator Det Chief Insp Mick Hakin said: "The offenders are believed to have left the scene in a white Ford Fiesta. The Fiesta was later found burned out in Darnall."I'm now eager to hear from anyone who has information about what happened, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which would be helpful to the investigation team."

Police were called to Burngreave Road at 6.45pm. Credit: Facebook/Sheffield Online

Footage shared on social media by Sheffield Online shows the car being put onto a recovery truck. It is now being examined by forensics experts.

A cordon remains in place at the car wash today.

Det Chief Insp Hakin said: "I want to reassure residents that a dedicated team of officers will be working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what has happened and trace those responsible.

"In the meantime, patrols have increased in the local area and I'd encourage anyone who is worried to speak to these officers - they are there to help you feel safe."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.