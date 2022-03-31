Police are appealing for information after two West Yorkshire schoolgirls went missing from home.

Grace Lowther, from Keighley, and Scarlett Firth, from Leeds, were both reported missing on Wednesday, 30 March.

It is thought they are together, possibly in Keighley.

Grace is described as 5ft 2ins tall, with dark blonde hair. She was wearing black leggings, cream trainers, neon pink top and an off white short jacket.

Scarlett, who is from the Osmondthorpe area of Leeds, is white with long, bleached blonde hair. She was wearing a denim jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with information should call West Yorkshire Police on 101.