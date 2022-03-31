Updates as snow falls across the region with yellow weather warning in place

Play video

Snow is causing problems on the roads this morning and motorists are being advised to take care when heading out.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice which is place until 10 o'clock.

In West Yorkshire there are long delays on the M62 in both directions between junctions 23 A640 New Hey Road at Huddersfield and junction 21 at Milnrow, with congestion back to junction 24 at Ainley Top.

One lane is also closed Eastbound and there is heavy traffic due to broken down vehicle from J29 at Lofthouse to junction 30 at Rothwell.

In South Yorkshire two lanes of the M1 Northbound are closed and there is queueing traffic due to accident at J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop).

In Derbyshire one lane of the A61 Unstone-Dronfield bypass is closed Northbound and there is queuing traffic due to a multi-vehicle accident.closed and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident