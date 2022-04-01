A school crossing patroller who is thought to be the country's longest-serving "lollipop lady" has retired after 57 years.

Beryl Quantrill, 85, has helped generations of youngsters across the roads of Grimsby since she started work in 1964.

Her final shift came on Friday morning, patrolling Queen Mary Avenue in Cleethorpes, for children attending Queen Mary Avenue Infant and Nursery School.

She said: "I'll miss it a lot. I like seeing the children – seeing their smiley faces. Sometimes they come to me when they're upset too.

"I'll still come down to the school – I've been invited to come and sit with the children and read."

Beryl said she became a crossing patroller to earn extra money as she was making just £4 a week at the time in another job. She was first employed by the then Grimsby Borough Police.

She has worked in "all weathers" but said she had enjoyed it whatever the conditions.

"I don't mind being out in any weather and I like seeing the children," she said. "The only thing that bothers me is thunder and lightning. You can't dodge that."

She recalled one near-miss which resulted in having to give evidence in court against a careless driver, but said her work had improved as the years went on.

She said: "There's more help now than there used to be when you're doing the crossings. There's more security."

"It's really important. We need school crossing patrols because the cars don't stop for the children."

Teacher Donna Neilson said: "She's been an absolute legend, helping our children cross the road for many, many years. She's lovely, friendly and always has a smile on her face."

One mother on the school-run today said: "She used to be here when I went to school. She's always polite, she's brilliant."

Another said: "She's great. We'll really miss her."

Beryl said she plans to spend her retirement gardening and knitting.