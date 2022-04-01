ITV News Calendar's new main presenter, Lara Rostron, will front her first programme on Friday night.

Lara joins the ITV Calendar team after years working as a presenter and reporter in Yorkshire, the North East and around the UK.

She said: "It’s an absolute honour to be working here at ITV Calendar. Yorkshire is my home.

"I moved here with my husband and young family in 2012 and fell in love with the place and the people right from the very start. I feel incredibly privileged to be co-presenting ITV Calendar and I am really looking forward to getting to know our viewers."

Originally from Cumbria, Lara now lives in North Yorkshire and is no stranger to presenting the regional news in Yorkshire, having previously co-presented BBC Look North with Harry Gration.

She has reported on some of the region’s major news stories, including the 2015 Boxing Day floods in York and the closure of Britain's last deep coal mine Kellingley Colliery.

Lara Rostron. Credit: ITV News

She said: "Nowhere beats Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and what sets this region head and shoulders above the rest is the warmth and friendliness of the people I meet on the streets – people who are rightly proud to live here.

"I can’t wait to get out and about, meeting our lovely audience and broadcasting from across the diverse region we live in."

Lara will present her first programmes with ITV Calendar's Michael Billington, who is standing in temporarily for Duncan Wood.

Weather presenter Jon Mitchell will also be part of the team in her first programme. Jon said: "I am looking forward to working with Lara. I know that as well as telling the news stories of the day, she's going to be great fun to work with too."

Head of News for ITV News Calendar, Mark Hayman, said: "Lara brings a great track record of presentation and journalism to the programme.

"She is passionate about the region and I know her warmth on screen will ensure she soon becomes a firm favourite with ITV Calendar viewers."