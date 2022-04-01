A banned driver who rammed a police motorcyclist after he tried to stop his car in Bradford has been jailed.

Issac Nunney, 23, was driving a Mini while disqualified when the officer attempted to stop him on Broadstone Way on 23 April last year.

Nunney drove into the officer, knocking him off his bike, before driving away. He later abandoned the car and ran away from the scene.

Nunney, of Hartland Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to attempted grievous bodily harm and driving while disqualified.

He has been jailed for three years.

Chief Supt Robert McCoubrey, Bradford District Commander, said: "The actions taken by Nunney were totally inexcusable.

"I hope that today’s outcome serves as a clear warning to those who think they can assault or endanger our police officers or staff and get away with it."

The officer has since returned to full duties.