A war of words has broken out over the future of Sheffield's legendary live music venue The Leadmill after an announcement by its current management sparked fears for its future.

Bosses at the famous site said on Thursday that their landlord was "forcing us to close" after being given an eviction notice requiring them to quit the building in a year.

Owners the Electric Group then insisted there was "never any question" of the venue shutting its doors.

The company promised "substantial investment" when it takes over its running next year.

But in a further statement staff at The Leadmill said that without those who have built the business over the years "everything that people love about it would be gone".

Following yesterday's announcement by The Leadmill, the Brixton-based Electric Group issued its own statement saying: "The Leadmill is not closing.

"Independent music venues operator the Electric Group bought the Leadmill freehold in 2017, which made it the 'landlord' for Phil Mills, Leadmill's leaseholder.

"Phil Mills' tenancy runs until March 2023, after which Electric Group will oversee a substantial investment in the Leadmill – the sort of acclaimed facilities and sonic overhaul the company has already delivered at its venues in South London and Bristol."

Mike Weller, the head of music at Electric Group, added: "There was never any question of us closing the Leadmill, despite all the social media chat.

"The refurb will make the room better equipped to accommodate the modern wants of live music and club nights for audiences and performers. We want to ensure the Leadmill's future is as exciting as its history."

But in response, the current bosses suggested that if they were forced to leave, the venue would be unrecognisable.

In a further statement they said: "Millions of pounds have been spent by The Leadmill (not the landlord) on the fabric of what was once a derelict building.

"It is the hard working, dedicated and local family of staff that have put 42 years worth of their blood, sweat and tears into making it the cultural asset it is today.

"Without The Leadmill, the building we currently occupy would be nothing more than a derelict old flour mill.

"Everything that people love about it would be gone, replaced by individuals with poor ethical values who have had no part in what makes The Leadmill so special.

"The Leadmill brand and name is owned by us and only us, without us there is no Leadmill."

The Leadmill opened its doors in 1980 and has played host to Pulp, Coldplay, Arcade Fire, Muse, Oasis, Stone Roses, The White Stripes, Jorja Smith and Michael Kiwanuka.

Bands, music fans and local MPs answered a social media appeal to support the venue after Thursday's announcement.

Kaiser Chiefs said they had "very fond memories" of playing there, while Manic Street Preachers described it as "a magical place - one of the great venues".

Sheffield music legend Jarvis Cocker responded to the closure fears by saying: "This had better be an April Fool's joke."

The Electric Group owns and runs the 1,500-capacity venue Electric Brixton in South London and SWX in Bristol.

It is also preparing a £1.5m refurbishment of the former O2 Academy in Newcastle, which will reopen in October as an independent music and club venue called NX.