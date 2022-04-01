Musicians and fans have rallied around in support after an iconic live music venue announced it had been told it must close.

Bosses at The Leadmill, in Sheffield, said they had been served with an eviction notice, requiring them to quit the building in a year.

The venue opened its doors in 1980 and has played host to Pulp, Coldplay, Arcade Fire, Muse, Oasis, Stone Roses, The White Stripes, Jorja Smith and Michael Kiwanuka over the last four decades.

It has become one of the most famous music venues in the country.

But on Thursday The Leadmill posted on social media that it had received "devastating news".

It added: "Since 1980 The Leadmill has spent millions of pounds on what was a derelict warehouse, transforming it into one of the UK’s most respected venues where countless acts from across the globe have performed over the years.

"Please show your support."

The announcement prompted a huge outpouring of support from artists, fans and MPs.

Leeds band Kaiser Chiefs tweeted: "We played @Leadmill in our early days and not only do we have very fond memories, it really helped us, too. It would be a huge loss not just for Sheffield and Yorkshire, but the whole UK music scene."

A tweet from Sheffield band Reverend & The Makers said: "It can't happen. It's as simple as that. Otherwise what's the point in culture? We as a city, a country need to protect stuff like this."

Housemartins and Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton tweeted: "Right back from drinking after United matches in the 80s, to The Housemartins, to TBS a/shows, to the present day's line-up with Jacqui, this venue, their staff, management & punters have been the friendliest, the most supportive & quite frankly the best. We need this place open."

Manic Street Preachers tweeted: "A magical place - one of the great venues - just irreplaceable."

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh said she would "fight all the way to save this historic Sheffield landmark," and Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield tweeted: "Today's news is truly devastating - Sheffield without the Leadmill is unthinkable. We'll work together to do everything possible to stop it. Join the campaign - get the message out."