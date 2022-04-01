There have been severe delays on the M62 Eastbound near Leeds and Bradford because of an earlier multi-car accident.

Two lanes were closed between Junction 27 at the M621 and Junction 28 at the A653 because of a crash between two cars and a van.

All lanes have now re-opened but there is still heavy traffic.

The traffic service Inrix is reporting that there is congestion back to Hartshead Moor Services before Junction 26 at Chain Bar.

It is estimated that the current travel time is around 50 minutes.