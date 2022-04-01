A paedophile from North Yorkshire who left his victim suffering from "untold trauma" after a series of attacks has been jailed.

Ashley Stephen Grime, 31, was convicted of sexual assault on a child aged under 13, four counts of child cruelty and one count of witness intimidation following a trial at York Crown Court.

The court heard Grime, of Scarborough, repeatedly groped the boy, who in one case suffered an injury which caused bleeding and required medical treatment.

Det Sgt Laura Carroll, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, who led the investigation, said Grime warned his victim him not to tell anyone.

She said: "Grime also tried to pass off the injury as an accident, saying it was possibly caused by a trouser zip or sharp-edged item of furniture.

"The investigation also uncovered evidence of child cruelty, including Grime being verbally abusive towards the child, making him watch a horror film and threatening physical abuse.

"This abhorrent behaviour has caused untold trauma to the poor boy and his loved ones. He and they have shown tremendous courage throughout the investigation and the intrusive and difficult trial at court."

Grime was jailed for 11 years and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Det Sgt Carroll added: "He has not shown a shred of remorse for what he has done.

"He’s rightly been sent to prison and he will be subject to strict public protection measures for the rest of his life."

A spokesperson for the NSPCC said: "Ashley Grime’s campaign of physical, sexual and emotional abuse against a child was horrific, and the bravery shown by this young boy in speaking out against his abuser cannot be understated.

"We hope the boy is receiving the support he needs and can take some solace knowing his abuser has faced justice."