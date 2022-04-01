A professional snooker player has been fined and given a 12-month community order for repeatedly punching and kicking a woman in Sheffield city centre.

Liang Wenbo, 35, was caught on CCTV appearing to have an argument with the woman in the early hours of 20 July last year.

Wenbo – the current world number 33 – was then seen dragging the woman to the floor and continuing his assault, despite another man trying to intervene.

Footage showed Wenbo pushing the woman against a wall and throwing punches at her.

She made a distressed 999 call, when she could be heard screaming.

Wenbo pleaded guilty to the charge of domestic-related assault by beating and has been ordered to pay more than £1,380.

Jonathan Wettreich, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for Yorkshire said: "Wenbo perpetrated a sustained and deliberate assault on the female victim, late at night, leaving her in great distress."

He added: "This was an evidence-led prosecution. We will always pursue domestic abuse cases where our legal tests are met; this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and the CPS treats such cases with the utmost seriousness."

Wenbo was born in China but is based at the Oracle Snooker Club in Oxfordshire.

He won the English Open in 2016.