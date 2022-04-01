A woman from North Yorkshire has been banned from keeping animals after "unnecessarily" neglecting her cat for months.

North Yorkshire Police were called to Chantelle Binnie’s home in Selby after the cat, called Fluffy, was found in an emaciated condition on 25 August last year.

Fluffy was taken to a vets in Brayton by a police officer but found to be dehydrated and suffering from breathing problems.

She was unresponsive and unable to support her head, her liver was also found to be failing.

A vet decided to put her to sleep to end her suffering, a court heard.

The police officer reported the matter to the RSPCA and Inspector Thomas Hutton investigated.

Binnie, 25, appeared at York Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering.

The court heard that Fluffy was scored one out of nine on a nine-point body condition rating – meaning that she was abnormally thin or weak.

Binnie's solicitor said that she had inherited the cat from her grandmother and did not take the cat to the vet because she did not want her to be put to sleep.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, which requires Binnie to complete 15 rehabilitation activity days.

As well as the five-year disqualification order, banning her from keeping all animals, she has to pay £175 court costs and a victim surcharge of £95.

Two kittens also found in Binnie’s care were signed over to the RSPCA and will be rehomed.

Sentencing her the magistrates told Binnie: "It is clear that Fluffy was suffering towards the end of her life. Whilst you recognise this, you had reservations about taking action because you thought you were severing the final link with your grandmother.

"Nevertheless, you neglected your cat and she suffered as a result.

Inspector Tom Hutton said: "This was a shocking case of prolonged neglect. Fluffy was in a very poor condition and it would have taken a significant amount of time for her to get like that and sadly she had to be euthanized immediately."