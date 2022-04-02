Two PSCOs have been left seriously injured after an attack allegedly involving three teenage girls took place in a McDonald's in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police say a fight broke out after the girls refused to leave the fast food chain on Cambridge Street.

One PCSO was left with a suspected broken nose and the other with tissue damage to the cheek.

Both remain in hospital and the three girls, aged 13, 14 and 15-years-old have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and mobile phone footage of the attack which happened on Friday, April 1, at around 7pm.

Neighbourhood Delivery Inspector Phoebe Southall said: "No one deserves to go to work and be assaulted, especially as they work to protect the public and keep our communities safe. It is not just ‘part of the job’ and we will investigate any incidents of violence towards our staff thoroughly.

“We would urge anyone who either witnessed the attack or has any information or mobile phone footage that may have captured something to please get in touch.”