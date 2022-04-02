North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find a wanted man following a ‘County Lines’ operation, in which a large quantity of class A drugs and a shotgun were found.

Stephen Robert Howard, aged 31, from Whitby, is believed to have left the town after the intensive police operation last week.

The drugs were seized from a car that was heading to Whitby.

The Operational Support Unit then carried out searches at several addresses in the seaside town which led to the recovery of the sawn-off shotgun.

Police believe Howard may have travelled by train to Fort William in Scotland. He is also believed to have links in Leeds.

Two people have already been arrested and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

British Transport Police, Police Scotland and West Yorkshire Police are assisting with the search for Howard. He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, short brown hair, green eyes, medium build, and he usually has a trimmed beard.

Anyone with information about Howard’s whereabouts or possible sightings of a man matching his description, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.