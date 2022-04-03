18-year-old woman killed in North Yorkshire crash between car and tractor

An 18-year-old woman has died after her car was involved in a crash with a tractor and trailer in North Yorkshire.

The collision happened on the A6055 in Bedale, close to the entrance of Holtby Hall at about 3:30pm on Friday.

North Yorkshire Police said the 18-year-old, who was driving a Fiat 500, died at the scene, despite paramedics' attempts to save her.

Police said the woman's family were receiving support and that the tractor driver had been "left badly shaken by the incident".

The Major Collision Investigation Team were examining the scene and the vehicles late into Friday evening. The road reopened at around 11.30pm.

They are appealing for witnesses to the collision and motorists with dash-cams who were in the area at the time, to come forward as soon as possible.