Rotherham United win Papa John's EFL Trophy in extra time thriller at Wembley

Rotherham United came from behind twice to secure a thrilling 4-2 victory after extra time in the Papa John's Trophy final against Sutton United.

League Two Sutton looked to have secured an unlikely win leading 2-1, before Jordi Osei-Tutu equalised in the 96th at Wembley.

Extra-time goals from Chiedozie Ogbene and Michael Ihiekwe ensured the trophy would be heading to South Yorkshire to the delight of the 12,000 fans who'd made the journey south.

One of those was Rotherham legend Paul Chuckle, who seemed thrilled with the win.

Underdogs Sutton were promoted to the English Football League for the first time last summer.

The League Two side looked like they had done enough to claim the trophy ahead of the seven minutes of added time, but substitute Osei-Tutu stopped them claiming the win.

And with that, Rotherham are the first club to win the same competition at both the old and the new Wembley.