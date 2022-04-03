Woman dies in house fire near Knaresborough

A woman in her late sixties has died in a house fire in a village near Knaresborough.

Emergency services were alerted by concerned neighbours in the village of Brearton in North Yorkshire at 10.09pm on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics to save the woman's life, she died at the scene. Her family are being supported by the police.

There were no other occupants, and no neighbouring properties were damaged.

North Yorkshire Police said a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire has been launched and they are asking people to come forward with any information that could help the inquiry.