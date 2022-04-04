A driver who was pulled over by police thought the illuminated "follow me" sign on the back of the officer's car was an Instagram request, according to a North Yorkshire Police Sergeant.

Sergeant Paul Cording said one of his colleagues pulled alongside the driver, who was using his mobile phone.

As he pulled alongside, the officer lit up a "follow me" sign in the back of his car – instructing the driver to tail him.

However, he tweeted to say it took "some time" for the driver to comply with the request.

When the driver did finally stop, he is reported to have replied: "I didn’t realise you were a cop, I thought it was an Instagram request".