Hull children’s charity release single to mark coming out of Covid

A charity which supports disabled children and young people in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire is releasing a charity single to celebrate families reuniting and friends coming back together post pandemic.

Charlie Hartley is one of the performers Credit: ITV Calendar

KIDS Yorkshire have teamed up with One Voice - a vocal performance studio based on Great Union Street in the city – to record a special rendition of Together In Electric Dreams.

And is there a more perfect song to mark the end of the pandemic?

The lyrics

The recording of the official video took place at Victoria Dock Village. It featured professional performers along with some of the young people KIDS works to support. They all have special educational needs and/or complex disabilities.

The single cover

The groups and activities run by KIDS encourage independence and ambition and foster peer support. The activities organised by the young people develop decision-making skills and young people involved have become more active participants within their community.