New appeal over two children missing since 2018 after recent sighting

West Yorkshire Police have renewed an appeal for information to trace children who went been missing in Batley four years ago after a recent sighting.

Bernadett Berki, 16 and Szimonetta Berki, aged 15 were originally reported missing on Tuesday 6 March 2018.

Both girls, who are Hungarian, lived in the Chapel Fold area of Batley but have links and extended family across Dewsbury and Batley

Police say they may have been sheltered by extended family members or members of the Hungarian community since.

It is believed Bernadette Berki has been seen on Wednesday 23 March 2022 at around 10pm in the Halifax Road area of Dewsbury.

Recent image of Bernadett Berki Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Extensive enquires have been made to find the girls.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Bacon of Kirklees District Police said: “It has now been a considerable amount of time since they were first reported missing and we would like to use this recent sighting to again appeal for information to help locate them.

“Even if they have been sheltered by friends or family it is of real importance that we and partners can establish that they have appropriate support in place.

“We would like to urge those who may know of their current whereabouts or may have seen them in the area to contact police.”