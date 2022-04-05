Lincolnshire police are warning people not to fall for a scam involving puppies being offered for adoption on Facebook marketplace.

Fraudsters pretending to be real people post adverts on social media appealing for pet lovers to adopt their puppy and ask anyone interested to send them a private message.

The fake seller then replies telling the buyer that although the puppy is free of charge, there is a delivery fee.

The buyer sends their address to the seller and pays the delivery fee, but no puppy arrives, and the buyer is left out of pocket.

Lincolnshire Police are asking the public to be wary of similar posts on buy and sell sites like Facebook Marketplace, so they avoid falling victim to the scam.

Fraud Protect and Prevent Officer Sharon Hall, said: “It’s easy to see how people can fall in love with images of adorable animals on websites or on buy and sell sites online. However, fraudsters will exploit this and use it as the perfect opportunity to get victims to part with their money.

“If you can’t see the puppy to verify it is genuine, chances are it is a scam. It’s also important to check the language that’s being used in the post. Does it make sense, or does it sound as if they’ve used a translation programme? Never send your private details to anyone if you haven’t verified their identity or the product/s they are selling online. If you come across any suspicious adverts or sellers, you can use the online marketplace’s report function to report them.”

Lincolnshire Police have issued the following to help you stay safe from fraud:

When buying a pet, never give a deposit upfront until you have seen the animal and are quite happy that what you are purchasing is what you want. If you’re unsure and have your suspicions, don’t send any money or your private details until you’re certain an animal or product is genuine.

Under Lucy’s Law, you can no longer buy a puppy or kitten in England from a third-party (someone who is not a breeder) that is under the age of 6 months old.

Beware of adverts stating that they will courier the pet to you and asking you to cover costs upfront. Do your research before parting with your money. There are companies that do courier pets, so it’s advisable to check what company are doing the transport and contact that company yourself (not from a link from the seller) to verify the sale and transportation.