Family's fundraising plea for 'hero arm' to help son, 12, fulfil football dream

Video report by Astrid Quinn

A family from Leeds are trying to raise £7000 to pay for a bionic arm for their son, who dreams of becoming a professional goalkeeper.

Wayde Drew was born without his left arm after complications during his mum's pregnancy but he has never let it get in the way of him reaching his goals.

Wayde was born without his left arm

The 12-year-old spends most of his free time in front of the net playing for his local team.

"Oh I'm immensely proud of him. He chose to be in goal. It's the only position that you need your hands where as he could have just gone no. He absolutely loves it," said his mother Kirsty Norman.

But as Wayde has got older, he has found some things impossible to do on his own.

"It's always been how's he going to do this and every year there's something different. How's he going to learn to crawl, how's he going to ride a bike. There's always something at the back of your mind. There's just certain things he can't do and will never be able to do without an arm."

The bionic arm would mean Wayde could have full control over his prosthetic limb.

It would be fitted with special sensors, allowing him to make the same movements as if it were his own.

Wayde said the arm would make 'quite a lot of difference," because he struggled to try and get the goals on the left which could be quite a challenge.

Wayde is the goalie for his local team Saxton FC

Many in the community have rallied round to help fundraise, including his own team, Saxton FC.

Jonny Nixon, who coaches the team, described Wayde as an 'absolute inspiration'.

He said:" He just turned up, no questions asked. Told us he plays in goal. The group just took to him instantly. He's part of us you know this is a tight community and it's just something we feel passionate about now to get him his hero arm. "

Both mum Kirsty and Wayde say they have been blown away by the support they have received so far.

Wayde added: "It's very helpful that people are trying to help achieve my goals with me so that I can experience having two arms instead of just the one."

Kirsty said she had been overwhelmed to know people wanted to help and care.

She added:" It would be brilliant. 12-years old and he's having to ask people to tie his shoes. Just being able to have that little extra bit of independence it would be be brilliant. "

So far, they have already raised more than £3000 and with each donation Wayde is one step closer to achieving his goal.