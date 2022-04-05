Four arrests after homemade explosives found in York garden

Four people have been arrested as part of an investigation into homemade explosives in a village near York.Officers were called to reports of several small suspected devices in a garden in Copmanthorpe Sunday 3 April.

The area was cordoned off and the bomb disposal team was called to deal with the incident and an address in the village was searched.Police say it is not believed to be terror-related.

Two men and two women, aged between 18 and 53, were arrested and remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “This will have been an alarming incident for residents, as it resulted in a strong police presence.

“However, we would like to reassure residents that explosives experts have ensured the areas are safe and we do not believe there’s any wider risk to the public.

"Our officers remain in the area on reassurance patrols, so people may notice a continued police presence."

No properties had to be evacuated during the incident.