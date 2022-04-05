Former rugby league star Rob Burrow is to receive an MBE at Windsor Castle surrounded by his family.

Given to him in the 2021 New Year Honour list, Pontefract-born Burrow is awarded the MBE both for services to rugby league and Motor Neurone Disease.

The 39-year-old scored 194 tries in 487 Super League appearances. Finishing his career in 2017, he won over 2/3's of the games he was involved in during a 16-year career at the Rhinos.

He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019 and alongside his sporting prowess is being honoured for raising funds and awareness of the condition. Rob left for the ceremony this morning accompanied by his parents.

His mother Irene said: "We're so proud of him. We wish it would have been different circumstances but he's just such a lovely lad and he deserves everything."

Royal honours come alongside his charity work, raising nearly £2m through Burrow's Centre for MND Appeal in just seven months. Storming towards a £5m target, he is hoping the money will fund a specialist MND care centre in Leeds.

He will join his friend and fundraising partner Kevin Sinfield in receiving royal honours, with his former Leeds Rhinos teammate being awarded an OBE in January.