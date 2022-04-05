A teenager needed hospital treatment after being deliberately run over by a car in Leeds.

The 14-year-old boy suffered a fractured ankle in the incident which happened at the junction of Flax Place and Railway Street.

A police spokesperson said: "At 3.29pm yesterday, police received a report of three males seen running in East Street in Leeds city centre, with one carrying a large knife.

At 3.31pm a further call was received reporting a male having been deliberately run over by a grey Seat Leon.

Officers attended and found a 14-year-old boy with a fractured ankle. He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening."

A scene was put in place as forensic examinations took place. It was removed at about 7pm.

Detectives are continuing enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.