CCTV released in search for man who reportedly assaulted woman in Scunthorpe

CCTV footage has been released after a woman was reportedly assaulted in Scunthorpe, which police believe may be linked to a similar incident last year.

On Sunday 27 March, a woman said she had been assaulted by a man at around 6am. Another woman in the area intervened and the man fled the scene in the direction of Teale Street and Berkely Street.

At the time, Humberside Police released an image in an appeal for information.

Since then they have carried out a number of enquiries and believe the incident could be connected to a report made last year.

Officers want to speak with the man in the CCTV images in connection with their investigation.

Credit: Humberside Police

Detective Chief Inspector Al Curtis said: "Extensive enquiries have been, and continue to be, underway with forensic testing taking place, close working with partner agencies ongoing and hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from the local area being reviewed."

One man was recently arrested in connection with both reports but he has since been released without any further action.

The police are now urging anyone with information to come forward, particularly if they recognised the man.