Leeds boxer Josh Warrington is on a liquid diet two weeks after breaking his jaw when he became IBF featherweight champion for the second time.

He knocked out Spain's Kiko Martinez in the seventh round in front of thousands fans at the Leeds Direct Arena.

Warrington also badly damaged his hand but carried on to win the fight.

"I was looking forward to eating cakes and cheeseburgers and I can’t have them. Everything goes through the blender," he said.

"I’ve had a Mars bar put in the blender to have a milkshake. That’s as luxurious as it’s got."

The boxer known as the 'Leeds Warrior' says in spite of his injuries he is determined to carry on and enjoy a few more years at the top of his sport.

He said: "I am in my peak years. We can go to America or Nottingham or stay in Leeds and have another big fight there, so lots of options on the table."

