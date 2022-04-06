Long delays and traffic queues on M62 eastbound after serious crash

There are building traffic queues on the M62 eastbound after a serious crash involving a lorry and a car.

The M62 has been closed between Junction 36 for Goole and Junction 37 for Howden. The road is not expected to fully reopen before 2pm this afternoon.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Fire crews and police are currently at the scene and traffic is being diverted over Boothferry Bridge.

ITV News Calendar reporter Matthew Price has been stuck in the queueing traffic for the last hour.