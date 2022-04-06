A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a teenager whose body was found dumped in remote moorland in Kirklees.

Gol Zazai ,30, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 20 years in prison for the murder of Najeebullah Nekzad, 19, from Greater Manchester.

The nineteen-year-old was strangled and and his body was found in a grey Fiat Punto on Scammonden Moor in August 2019.

Detectives say Zazai didn't act alone and they are still looking for others connected to the murder. Mr Nekzad's older brother was questioned by police as a possible suspect but fled to his home country of Afghanistan.

T/ACC Pat Twiggs of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Zazai for his part in a truly callous offence in which Najeebullah was murdered and left abandoned in a remote part of Kirklees.

“The substantial sentence he has been given reflects the gravity of this crime, the motive for which, Zazai has never disclosed.

“We know Zazai didn’t act alone in committing this offence and the investigation into his killing remains open.''