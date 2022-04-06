Scientists discover microplastics in human lungs for first time

Scientists have discovered microplastics in live human lungs for the first time.

The research team say the findings show that we are breathing in microplastics from the air and it will now help direct future studies on the impact microplastics could have on respiratory health.

The study found 39 microplastics in 11 of the 13 lung tissue samples tested - considerably higher than any previous laboratory tests.

Laura Sadofsky, lead author on the paper, said: "Microplastics have previously been found in human cadaver autopsy samples; this is the first robust study to show microplastics in lungs from live people.

"It also shows that they are in the lower parts of the lung. Lung airways are very narrow so no-one thought they could possibly get there, but they clearly have.

"This data provides an important advance in the field of air pollution, microplastics and human health.

Surgeons at Castle Hill Hospital in East Yorkshire supplied the live lung tissue, which was collected from surgical procedures carried out on patients who were still alive, as part of their routine medical care. It was then filtered to see what was present.

Plastics Credit: PA Images

Of the microplastics detected, there were 12 types, which are commonly found in packaging, bottles, clothing, rope/twine, and many manufacturing processes.

Researchers found the most abundant microplastics were polyethylene from, for example, degraded plastic packaging or carrier bags; nylon, which may be from clothes; as well as resins, which could come from degraded roads, paint marking or tyre rubber.

There were also considerably higher levels of microplastics in male patients compared with females.