Two brothers who attacked a disabled man they accused of stealing their mother's mobility scooter have been found guilty of his "twisted and pointless" killing.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Gareth Leach and Kyle Martin beat 45-year-old Dean Williamson to death in his own home at Williams Street, Parkgate, Rotherham, on 5 October last year.

Leach, 28, of Brameld Road, Mexborough, and Martin, 22, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham, suspected him of stealing their mother’s mobility scooter six days earlier, the jury was told.

The court heard Mr Williamson suffered fatal facial and chest injuries.

'A particularly brutal attack'

Det Chief Insp Simon Palmer, who led the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: "Whatever their feelings towards Dean, there was no excuse for what Leach and Martin did to him.

"They should have taken their concerns to the police and not dealt with their grievances through violence.

"This was a particularly brutal attack – Martin hit his victim’s head against the wall and then stamped on him. The scooter had been found, so the violence shown was purely a twisted and pointless form of revenge."

The brothers were initially charged with murder. They were acquitted of that charge, but convicted of manslaughter.

Leach’s mother Sara Martin, 50, who gave fake accounts of Leach’s involvement, admitted perverting the course of justice.

Leach’s girlfriend, Jessica Hammond, 27, was acquitted of the same charge.

Leach, Kyle Martin and Sara Martin will be sentenced at a later date.