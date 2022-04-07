Drivers to face 13 mile diversion as Leeds Armley Gyratory closes this weekend

People across Leeds are being urged to plan ahead before travelling this weekend as Armley Gyratory will be fully closed to vehicles.

The major travel route will be closed from 8pm Friday 8 April until 5.30am on Monday 11 April. The closure will cause diversions of up to 13 miles across the city and could see around 30 minutes added to journey times.

When the road reopens on Monday 11 April, there will be 30mph speed limits, narrower lanes, and other traffic management measures in place, which will allow the main improvements to be carried out safely.

The council says the city remains open for visitors and people are very welcome to visit Leeds - but travellers should plan ahead and allow plenty of time for journeys.

Armley Gyratory weekend closure Credit: Leeds City Council

How can I get around Leeds?

Use public transport or park and ride sites with almost 4,000 spaces, is strongly recommended, as an alternative to driving into the centre.

For shorter trips, leave the car at home and try walking or cycling instead. And for those who have no other option but to drive, a highways signed diversion is in place for motorists.

Which bus services are affected?

First bus services No.4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 87, and X6 are affected.

Bus diversion map

The following services will be diverted due to the closure of Armley Gyratory:

4 4F Pudsey will divert in both directions between Whingate Junction and Leeds Rail Station/City Square via Whingate, Upper Wortley Road, Dixon Lane, Whitehall Road, Domestic Road and Whitehall Road and Thirsk Row/Aire Street.

15 towards Old Farnley will divert from Leeds Wellington Street to Armley Crab Lane via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road and Canal Road.

16 16A Bramley/Pudsey will divert in both directions between Leeds Rail Station and Armley Town Street via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Canal Road, Ledgard Way, Branch Road and Town Street.

42 Old Farnley will divert in both directions between Lower Wortley Ring Road and Leeds City Square via Ring Road, Whitehall Road, Domestic Road, Whitehall Road and Thirsk Row/Aire Street.

72 towards Bradford, will divert from Leeds Wellington Street to Armley Branch Road via Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road and Canal Road. 72 towards Leeds City Centre will run the normal route.

86 87 Middleton-Bramley will divert via between Armley Ridge Road and Holbeck via Wortley Road, Whingate, Upper Wortley Road, Dixon Lane, Whitehall Road and Domestic Road.

X6 X11 towards Bradford, will run from Leeds City Centre to Armley Branch Road via Kirkstall Road.

Road closure map Credit: Leeds City Council

What about using the motorways?

For journeys from the motorway network or across the city, the following is advised:

For access / egress from the motorway network to city centre and immediate area, you should use the M621 J3 and J4 and avoid using J2.

For journeys to and from north and east of the city centre (e.g., Meanwood to Seacroft) to the city centre and beyond onto the motorway network, its recommended following permanent signage to the motorway network via the A61 and city centre loop to the east of the city centre avoiding directions to the A58 where possible.

For journeys from the west of the city (e.g., Horsforth / Rawdon / Farsley Pudsey and beyond) to the motorway network, its recommended using the signed diversion via the A6110 or links to the motorway via the M606. Journeys to the city centre should use the A65 routes as per the signed diversion plan

Why is Armley Gyratory closing?

The closure is because of construction works taking place this year on the junction to widen the roads and hopefully make access easier for pedestrians.

Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said:

“We’re working hard and as fast as we can with our contractors to make these improvements and I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience. We have done lots of work to try and minimise the disruption these works will create, but no matter what ever the amount of planning there will be some inevitable congestion. A weekend closure is safer for both the operatives working on the gyratory and the travelling public."