Four men have been convicted of carrying out the "revenge" killing of a man in Lincoln over a grudge.

Sam Davies, 23, was stabbed with a "Rambo-style" knife in Coleridge Gardens on 27 May.

Despite open-heart surgery by paramedics, he died from his injuries.

Eimantas Gochman, 20, carried out the attack, but prosecutors said he was part of a conspiracy involving Daniel Heydari, 25, Joe Jameson, 24 and Billy Gill, aged 21.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Jameson and Heydari held a grudge against Mr Davies, who had recently moved back to Lincoln from Nottingham after being caught stealing from a friend of Heydari.

Having returned to Lincoln he also fell out with Jameson, the jury was told.

Mobile phone records linked all four attackers.

Rachael Dean, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: "This was a brutal killing, ordered and executed in cold blood, with its roots in wider criminal activity.

"While there was overwhelming evidence that Gochman had carried out the attack itself, he was not acting alone, and these defendants are every bit as responsible for Mr Davies’s death as if they had wielded the knife."

The gang will be sentenced at a later date.

Three other defendants who were charged with murder were acquitted.

Ms Dean added: "Proving that involvement has been a long and complex process and I hope seeing those responsible for Mr Davies’s death will be of comfort to Mr Davies's family and loved ones. I would like to offer them my sincere condolences for their loss."