Hull man jailed for raping two teenage girls

A man from Hull has been jailed for 10 years and six months for raping two teenage girls.

Danny Bailey ,20, from Hessle, appeared at Hull Crown Court today after pleading guilty to charges related to the rape of two teenagers in 2016 and 2019, and the harassment of a woman in 2021.

DC Jenny Rayworth said: “The bravery and dignity of the three victims has been phenomenal all throughout this investigation.

“Bailey coerced his teenage victims into sexual acts for his own gratification. This dangerous man then terrified these women with disgusting and graphic threats. His behaviour was escalating, and today’s sentence reflects the danger Bailey poses to innocent women.

“I know this sentencing does not take away the pain and hurt he has caused, but I hope the outcome will provide them with some closure in knowing that no one else can come to harm at the hands of this perverted predator.

“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse that we will listen to and support you."