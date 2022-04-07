Police are appealing for information after a man died and a woman and child were seriously injured following a crash involving a lorry and four cars in Barnsley.

Officers were called to reports of a collision on Claycliffe Road, Barugh Green, at around 1.30pm on Sunday, 3 April.

The driver of a Vauxhall Astra, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. South Yorkshire Police said his family was being supported by specially trained officers.

A woman in her 30s who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

A 10-year-old boy is also in hospital with serious injuries.

A red Mini, a white Mercedes and a black Kia were also involved in the collision, but no-one else was seriously injured.Officers want to speak to witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage.