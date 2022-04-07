A murder investigation has been launched after a man died with serious injuries in a Sheffield street.

Emergency services were called to the Burngreave area of the city in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 7 April) following reports that a man had been found lying unconscious on Grimesthorpe Road.

A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A large cordon is in place around the Grimesthorpe Road area today and police say this is likely to remain in place until tomorrow while investigators carry out their work.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "This incident will understandably cause shock and concern in the local community, and I want to reassure local residents that we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened.

“In the meantime, we have increased patrols in the local area and I'd encourage anyone who is worried to speak to these officers - they are there to support you and help you feel safe.

DCI Axe added: "This was a horrific incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life. I would like to urge anyone who may know something to get in touch with us if they haven’t already. We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between 10pm and 3pm".