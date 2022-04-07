A teenager has been arrested after the death of a girl in a crash near Chesterfield.

Lucy Knowles, 17, who was from Chesterfield, was a passenger in a blue Skoda Fabia which collided with trees off Harewood Road, Holymoorside, on Saturday night.

She was taken to hospital following the incident, at around 10.50pm, but died that night.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

In tributes on an online fundraising page Lucy was described as the "kindest, most beautiful girl". Karie Wriggs, who set up the page, said: "Anyone whose lives were touched by Lucy are absolutely devastated and still reeling from what can only be described as a nightmare.

"Lucy was only 17 years old yet such a beautiful, funny, vibrant and kind-hearted young woman with her whole life ahead of her, cruelly taken from her parents and siblings, friends and family... life will never be the same again."

The fundraiser had been set up to "give her that extra special send-off" she added.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Derbyshire Constabulary via 101.