Two men killed and teenager seriously injured in M62 multi-vehicle crash

Two men were killed and a teenage girl was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the M62 yesterday morning, police have confirmed.

The crash took place at around 10am on the eastbound carriageway between junction 36 (Goole) and junction 37 (Howden) when a lorry collided with a car, the car then subsequently collided with another HGV.

The crash resulted in a full closure of the motorway as traffic was diverted.

A 54-year-old man who was driving the car and a 53-year-old man driving one of the HGVs were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries where she remains in a serious condition.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage to come forward.